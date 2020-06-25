Man steals 6 days after jail release

The man had a lengthy history of stealing before he tried to take drugs from a chemist.

A MAN who had been out of jail just six days used a stolen manicure set to break into a box of prescription painkillers at a chemist.

Shaun Alan Black, 38, of Cooloola Cove had served time for a number of stealing offences when he was released on parole on May 30.

Less than a week later he stole from Chemist Warehouse at Nambour because he “couldn’t afford” the prescription drug Tramal, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday where the defendant pleaded guilty to two charges via videolink from prison.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan questioned why he needed to steal the drug if it was for pain.

“I had no money,” Black told the court.

“You get $500 on release and it went to food and rent … and clothes,” he said.

Jail was the only answer, Mr Callaghan told the defendant who had a lengthy history of stealing offences.

He was sentenced to six months for stealing and two months for causing wilful damage- both terms to be served concurrently and suspended after two months.