Trio stabbed, punched and attacked with baseball bat

Police searching for weapons used in a horror attack on three people on the Sunshine Coast overnight.
Sarah Barnham
by

A TEWANTIN man was arrested following an alleged violent incident last night.

The 29-year-old has been charged with unlawful wounding, assault, going armed to cause fear and an unrelated count of stealing after police alleged he attacked three Tewantin residents about 8.20pm on Gympie St.

Police said the man arrived at the house to "recoup a debt" from the people living there.

It is alleged he was armed with a baseball bat and a Stanley box-cutter knife at the time. Police said the man was confronted by a 43-year-old woman and punched her in the face.

Residents of the house confronted the man, causing a violent fight to break out, police said.

It is alleged the man used the bat to strike a 50-year-old man on the head and stabbed a 27-year-old to the arms.

Police said the victims were able to disarm the man and use his own bat against him.

The man was found at his home where police later declared a crime scene.

Police said they found items related to the assault.

The stabbing victim suffered cuts to his shoulder and arm. The other victims were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The accused will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

