Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics attended the scene and took the man to hospital.
Paramedics attended the scene and took the man to hospital.
News

Man stabbed ‘on bus’ in Fortitude Valley

by Cormac Pearson
9th Nov 2020 6:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the chest on a council bus in Fortitude Valley Monday evening.

Police said at around 5.20pm a person was 'wounded' on the corner of Robertson and Brunswick Street.

Police responded to the stabbing incident at 520pm Monday. Picture: Stock photo of council bus. AAP Image/Josh Woning
Police responded to the stabbing incident at 520pm Monday. Picture: Stock photo of council bus. AAP Image/Josh Woning

The man was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a chest wound.

High Acuity response was on board.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The incident closed the left lane travelling southeast on Brunswick Street which caused delays but was open by 6.10pm.

Originally published as Man stabbed 'on bus' in Fortitude Valley

editors picks emergency stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for the best pic celebrating our Mary

        Premium Content PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for the best pic celebrating our Mary

        News A series of stunning photographs capturing the glory of the Mary River have been...

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink/drug drivers face the Gympie court

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink/drug drivers face the Gympie court

        News One of the 13 men and women blew almost five times the limit after being pulled...

        ‘He loved everybody’: Partner’s heartfelt tribute to rider

        Premium Content ‘He loved everybody’: Partner’s heartfelt tribute to rider

        News Tributes flow for Cooroy man killed in Black Mountain crash