Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital overnight after being stabbed on a sidewalk in Brisbane’s south.
A man has been rushed to hospital overnight after being stabbed on a sidewalk in Brisbane’s south.
Crime

Man stabbed multiple times in random street attack

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after being stabbed multiple times as he walked along a sidewalk in Brisbane's south.

Emergency services, including police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, arrived on scene at Ipswich Road, Annerley just after 11pm.

Police allege the 39-year-old was walking down the street before engaging in a verbal argument with a group of men.

It is alleged one of the men from the group took out a knife and stabbed the man in his stomach and buttocks.

During the wounding, the group also stole the man's phone.

The man was able to walk to Annerley Police Station to raise the attention of emergency services.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of this incident to come forward.

Investigations are continuing

Originally published as Man stabbed multiple times in random street attack

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Premium Content Revealed: Drug houses in your neighbourhood

        Crime Clandestine drug labs and grow houses were raided by police near schools and sports fields in 2020. CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE MAP

        REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where sharks are being caught

        News Fishers are reporting an increase in shark numbers

        10 biggest exclusives to make Gympie headlines in 2020

        Premium Content 10 biggest exclusives to make Gympie headlines in 2020

        News There has been no shortage of shocking news across the region this year. Here are...

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year