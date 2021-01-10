Menu
Crime

Man ‘stabbed in the neck’ in horror home invasion

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 12:58 PM
A man has sustained serious stab wounds to his neck and lost teeth after an alleged break and enter in Moreton Bay overnight.

Police said a 51-year-old Rothwell resident woke to a 35-year-old man inside his Drysdale St unit just after midnight.

A physical altercation took place between the two men, who police believe are known to each other.

The 35-year-old Rothwell man allegedly then stabbed the 51-year-old resident in the neck and caused serious head injuries resulting in the resident losing some teeth.

The resident was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police located a 35-year-old man on Simpson Court and subsequently charged him with one count of enter dwelling with intent and one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Redcliffe Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile in Central Queensland, a man sustained serious stab wounds to his arms and face in a separate alleged assault in Yeppoon.

A police spokesman said a man, who is yet to be located by police, was allegedly demanding money from another man inside a home

He was subsequently stabbed and taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a serious condition, with the offender fleeing the scene.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.

