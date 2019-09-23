Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 33-year-old has been hospitalised after a terrifying attack that left him with a stab wound.
A 33-year-old has been hospitalised after a terrifying attack that left him with a stab wound.
Crime

Man stabbed in terrifying road attack

by Sarah Matthews
23rd Sep 2019 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are investigating a terrifying attack that resulted in a man being stabbed in Logan last night.

Police say a man and woman were driving through Yarrabilba around 8.30 when a carload of people in a white Holden Commodore started following them.

When the car turned into Darlington Drive, two men got out of the Commodore armed with baseball bats and attacked the man and the woman, stabbing the 33-year-old man through the passenger window.

It is believed the alleged attacker was travelling with a female driver and another man and woman.

He is described as caucasian, tall, skinny with short brown hair and was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening treatment.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crime logan police

Top Stories

    Monkland miner, 36, in trouble over petrol powered bike

    premium_icon Monkland miner, 36, in trouble over petrol powered bike

    News The disqualified driver did not realise he was breaking the law

    REVEALED: Gympie's favourite childcare worker

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie's favourite childcare worker

    News Gympie's favourite childcare worker has been revealed.

    Man airlifted after D'Aguilar Highway crash

    premium_icon Man airlifted after D'Aguilar Highway crash

    News Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash outside Nanango.