Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Mooloolaba.
A man in his 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Mooloolaba.
Breaking

Man stabbed as street brawl turns bloody

Ashley Carter
1st Jul 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed during a fight at Mooloolaba.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said there was an altercation between two men on Venning St and Walan St just before 1am.

POLICE CALL TO PUT END TO RAMPANT PREDATORS ON COAST

ONE MONSTROUS DAY IN MAY, A CHILD KILLER CHANGED OUR LIVES

He said the victim "thought he'd been punched", but when he looked at his injury he realised he'd been stabbed.

The men were not known to each other.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police were searching for the alleged offender.

The victim was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal and back injuries and was in a serious condition.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks mooloolaba scd crime stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        19 people wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes

        premium_icon 19 people wanted for questioning over Gympie crimes

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of the people pictured

        4 people front Gympie court today

        premium_icon 4 people front Gympie court today

        News The list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today.

        Southside man breaches probation with drugs, nunchucks

        premium_icon Southside man breaches probation with drugs, nunchucks

        News The man said he didn’t know the homemade weapon was illegal