Man spits at, assaults police after Father’s Day attack

Dylan Quirk pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

A Coast man has spat at police and called them pig c---s after Father’s Day celebrations went awry, a court has heard.

Dylan Tye Quirk, 21, was sentenced to 15-months probation in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the court Quirk had called officers f------ dog c---- and pig c----- and was spitting in a police car on the way to the watch-house, and then again when the car opened.

He also refused to answer COVID-19 questions at the station.

“Prior to the arrival at the watch-house, the defendant was spitting in the quad of the vehicle,” Sergeant Potter said.

Police were called to a unit complex about 10.40am on September 6 after a fight between Quirk and the grandfather of his 18-month-old daughter escalated.

The court heard the accused’s behaviour attracted the neighbour’s attention when he attacked the grandfather in the unit's carpark.

“The defendant continued to swear loudly, saying words in the effect of f--- off c----,” Sgt Potter said.

The grandfather and his wife had arrived at the unit for a Father’s Day brunch.

The girl’s mother had just tried to take her daughter from Quirk but he locked himself in the bathroom and refused to let her in.

The court heard the mother had left the girl with Quirk overnight but when she returned on September 6 she heard him punching and kicking walls.

“The aggrieved observed her unit in an absolute mess with three holes in the walls of the laundry area and the living room,” Sgt Potter said.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said Quirk was angry that the woman’s father was coming over.

“The relationship is no longer, he just wants to be a parent,” he said.

“When the father has turned up at the unit, that’s where it’s all gone downhill.”

Quirk pleaded guilty by videolink to several charges, including obstruct police, public nuisance and wilful damage of police property – domestic violence offence.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told the court Quirk had a problem with authority.

“You could not even answer some simple, lawful, relevant questions about COVID-19,” he said.

“You’re barely able to sit there and listen to me.”

Convictions were recorded.