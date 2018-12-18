Man speechless after Gympie business owner's act of goodwill

GENEROUS GIFT: Musicland owner Bob Tryhorn with Glenn Brady and Noel Simonsen. Bob donated the guitar to Glenn on Friday afternoon.

GENEROUS GIFT: Musicland owner Bob Tryhorn with Glenn Brady and Noel Simonsen. Bob donated the guitar to Glenn on Friday afternoon. Troy Jegers

IT'S a generous act that will bring music to anyone's ears.

Musicland owner Bob Tryhorn donated a guitar to young disabled man Glenn Brady from Blue Care on Friday afternoon.

Mr Tryhorn was approached by Noel Simonsen, a Gympie musician who plays at Blue Care three to four times a month about helping out a young man.

"I go there periodically three or four times a month and I play music for the elderly,” Mr Simonsen said.

"One day I went there on Friday and I saw a lot of young people in their teens and early 20's.

"There was this guy named Glenn Brady who had a beast of a guitar and I thought, why not do something nice for him, so I rang Bob from Musicland and said I wanted a nylon six string guitar.”

What happened next almost made Mr Simonsen cry.

"Bob put strings on the guitar and said he didn't want anything for it, he was happy to donate it to Glenn,” he said.

"Glenn was pretty speechless. He laughed and he cried, he was very appreciative of the guitar.”

Now Mr Simonsen is looking forward to teaching Glenn all about his guitar.

"I'll now try to get a Friday gig at Blue Care and hopefully Glenn will be able to play,” he said.

"It's very gratifying sort of work.”

Mr Simonsen finished touring as a musician in 2005 and now enjoys playing music at Gympie's Blue Care.

"I'd like to thank Bob for giving the guitar to Glenn, it was very generous of him,” he said.

Bob Tryhorn said it was a "feel-good moment”.

"They were looking for a guitar and I did it up and gave it to them,” he said.

"It was terrific to see Glenn light up with his new guitar, he was very thankful.

"I thought it was quite heart-warming.”