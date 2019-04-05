Menu
Man so drunk he couldn't remember getting into his car

5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
A 33-YEAR-OLD man had been so drunk that he couldn't remember getting into his car and starting the engine, he told Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Security officers had alerted police after seeing a drunk Jarl Harrington Kane stagger toward his car parked on Russell St just after midnight March 24 and get in and start the engine, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton said.

The security officers then approached the car and turned off the engine before removing the keys and waiting for police to arrive.

Kane blew a breath/alcohol reading of 0.214, Senior Constable Wheaton said.

The self-represented Kane pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

"I don't remember it," he told Magistrate Viviana Keegan who told him that it was fortunate that the security officers had stopped him from driving "which would have been very dangerous".

Kane told the court he was a nurse and had only moved to Toowoomba from Rockhampton about a month ago.

Noting he had no similar offending in his history, Ms Keegan ordered the conviction not be recorded and fined him $1000 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.
 

