Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th Jul 2020 5:33 AM

 

A returned traveller's nicotine cravings will cost him a day in court after he allegedly wrestled with police when caught trying to sneak out of hotel quarantine for a cigarette.

The Queensland man, 28, is set to be charged with resisting police and failing to comply public health orders after the fiery incident about 2.35am on Sunday.

Police will allege in court the man was undergoing his mandatory 14-day quarantine at the InterContinental Hotel in Macquarie St, Sydney, when he tried to leave his room.

The man had only just begun his quarantine period. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The man had only just begun his quarantine period. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Security allegedly advised him to return to his room but the man got into a lift in an attempt to flee the Circular Quay hotel.

That is when police stepped in.

"After a short, physical struggle with officers, the man was restrained and returned to his hotel room," NSW Police said in a statement.

The man had arrived in the country on Friday.

He will be issued with a court attendance notice upon his release from quarantine at the end of this month.

Originally published as Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

More Stories

Show More
cigarette coronavirus quarantine smoking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News JobKeeper is set to be extended. But before you breath a sigh of relief, it will be worth less and it will be harder to claim the wage subsidy.

        • 20th Jul 2020 4:58 AM
        Minister dismisses biosecurity fears raised by Gympie MP

        premium_icon Minister dismisses biosecurity fears raised by Gympie MP

        News Increased access rights given to TMR enter land raise serious biosecurity risks...

        14 things on Gympie council’s agenda

        premium_icon 14 things on Gympie council’s agenda

        News A proposed subdivision and possible water price hike will be discussed this week

        44yo man’s crime spree hit many businesses, houses, clubs

        premium_icon 44yo man’s crime spree hit many businesses, houses, clubs

        News The pensioner committed 30 offences across the Gympie region some dating back 18...