Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
Crime

Man smoked marijuana so he wouldn’t fight with partner

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man smoked marijuana to calm down so he wouldn't fight with his partner. Kurt Benjamin Jaspers, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court on September 15 Jaspers was intercepted as a passenger in Clinton.

He smelt of marijuana which resulted in a search where police found 1.2g of marijuana, a glass water pipe and a glass bong.

Jaspers said the items were his and he had used them just before getting in the car.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Jaspers used the marijuana to calm himself down so he didn't fight with his partner.

Jaspers was convicted and fined $500.

Read more drug possession:

Shaking gives away man's drug offence

Woman 'found' drugs, scales and kept them

Gladstone trio on drugs charges front court

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistates court gladstone utensil possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPEN NOW: Where and when you can vote early in Gympie

        OPEN NOW: Where and when you can vote early in Gympie

        News How you can cast your vote early in pre-polling leading up to the State election on October 31.

        • 19th Oct 2020 9:26 AM
        Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court

        Full list of pre-polling booth locations in QLD

        Full list of pre-polling booth locations in QLD

        News The ECQ has revealed they are expecting more electors to vote early

        Ready to sweat? 33c scorcher to hit Gympie

        Premium Content Ready to sweat? 33c scorcher to hit Gympie

        News Hold onto your hats – it’s going to get hot today with above average temperatures...