A man has been flown to hospital with
A man has been flown to hospital with "significant" head injuries after a wooden beam reportedly fell on him at Cooroy. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man smashed in head by beam in woodworking incident

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2020 12:12 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM
A man in his 70s has been flown to hospital with "significant" head injuries after a wooden beam reportedly fell on him at Cooroy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the beam reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address just before 10am on Monday.

It's believed the man had been operating a piece of machinery at a recreational facility when a piece of wood he was working on came loose and struck him.

Elderly woman hit by car suffers critical injuries

Sex offender register sparks fiery debate on Coast

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to a nearby sports oval where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter had landed.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and was in a serious condition.

cooroy workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

