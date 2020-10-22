Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has allegedly attacked a man with a broken glass bottle at Mount Morgan this evening.
A woman has allegedly attacked a man with a broken glass bottle at Mount Morgan this evening.
Breaking

Man ’sliced’, wounded in vicious glass bottle attack

kaitlyn smith
22nd Oct 2020 7:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has this evening been taken into police custody after she allegedly wounded a male with a broken glass bottle.

It is understood the altercation broke out at the Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan around 7.15pm.

The alleged offender reportedly slashed the man on his chest, resulting in a 10cm wound.

It is understood the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered significant bleeding.

QAS have since transported him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unclear at this time whether the pair are known to each other.

glass bottle attack grand hotel mount morgan rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greg Armstrong murder trial: Judge retires for verdict

        Premium Content Greg Armstrong murder trial: Judge retires for verdict

        Crime The unsolved murder of Gregory Armstrong could be cracked within a matter of days, with a trial judge retiring to decide whether Tony Boyd Carmichael is guilty.

        Help us decide Gympie’s best mullet out of these 9 finalists

        Premium Content Help us decide Gympie’s best mullet out of these 9 finalists

        News VOTE NOW: There are some magnificent mullets around the region but only one can...

        STAY INFORMED: Fraser Island fire battle continues

        Premium Content STAY INFORMED: Fraser Island fire battle continues

        News QFES crews are assisting the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service at a vegetation...

        Shocking footage shows reckless truck driving

        Premium Content Shocking footage shows reckless truck driving

        News Resident says it’s only a matter of time before a major crash