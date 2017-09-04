Man slams into power pole, in serious condition

A man was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane on Sunday night following a crash on Vantage Rd.

A MAN seriously injured in a crash at Chatsworth last night is reportedly on life support in Princess Alexandra Hospital, Brisbane.

The man, in his 30s, was trapped in his car for at least an hour after the Toyota Hilux ute he was driving slammed into a power pole on Vantage Rd about 6pm.

The pole and lines were covering the road, a Gympie police spokesman said, requiring the area to be blocked off.

Energex was on the scene within minutes of the crash to isolate the power so emergency services could safely access the man in his vehicle.

This took up to an hour, the police spokesman said.

The man, who suffered head and spinal injuries was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital, where police said he is in a serious condition.

Earlier Sunday afternoon a female in her late teens was lucky to escape with minor injuries when her car rolled down a gully on the Mary Valley Hwy, flattening the roof of the vehicle.

Emergency workers were called to the scene at Gilldora at 4.35pm where they found the young woman trapped in her car.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor head, chest and hip injuries.

On Saturday night three people were in a Toyota Landcruiser that rolled on the Leisha four-wheel-drive track at Double Island Point, just before midnight.

One person, who suffered a shoulder injury was taken to Gympie Hospital and the car was substantially damaged.