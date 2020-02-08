VIDEO: Man slammed for jetskiing to Maccas

A man on the New South Wales Central Coast has been captured jetskiing across flood waters despite desperate pleas from emergency services to residents to be careful during the heavy rainfall.

The footage, which was uploaded to reddit on Friday night, shows an unidentified man riding through Tuggerah on a jetski. The caption reads: "When it's flash flooding outside but ya desperate for some Maccas".

The footage has received criticism from other users, with some claiming the man is a "w*nker" and a d*ckhead".

It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology warned residents in New South Wales to be on guard for damaging winds, abnormally high tides and floods over the weekend as wild weather continues to lash the state.

Sydney is expected to receive up to 300mm of rainfall over the next two days in what is already proving to be a tough weekend for emergency services.

The SES issued a fresh warning to motorists after rescuers came to the aid of 13 cars which became stuck trying to drive through floodwaters on the NSW Central Coast.

"There's always an alternative route - never drive through floodwaters," NSW SES spokesman Terri Langenemdam said, after the 13 carloads of people had to be rescued in the Gosford and Wyong areas overnight.

"People think that it looks OK on the surface but there can be debris underneath, roads can be washed away."

"There's also a reminder to keep kids, away from creeks, drains and causeways."

The SES warning comes as the Bureau of Meteorology forecast more wild weather and flooding across NSW on Saturday.

The NSW SES said they had pre-positioned resources in regions which were expected to be flooded and warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel during storms.

Rain bucketed down on the Central Coast overnight with Mt Elliot (184mm), Toukley (159mm), Kangy Angy (140mm) and Wyong (125mm) receiving heavy falls from 9pm Friday to 4am Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, heavy rain, abnormally high tides and damaging surf for the Metropolitan, Illawarra, parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, south coast, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands.

HEAVY RAIN, which will likely cause FLASH FLOODING and for parts of the Mid North Coast, lower Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands (including the Blue Mountains) forecast districts today.Start to prepare now: https://t.co/lXDnz9guep pic.twitter.com/e0LoE6bM6i — NSW SES (@NSWSES) February 7, 2020

A trough lying along central and northern NSW is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Sydney and the surrounding regions on Saturday before extending to the south coast late Saturday and Sunday.

A Severe Weather warning has been issued for for damaging winds, heavy rain, abnormally high tides and damaging surf for the Metropolitan, Illawarra, parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, South Coast, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands. Full warning: https://t.co/2XAYcyedqD pic.twitter.com/dRQ6wR0b2C — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 7, 2020

This trough is expected to deepen and gradually extend into the southern coast later today and Sunday, it said.

"Heavy rain, which will likely cause flash flooding and riverine flooding, is forecast for parts of the Mid North Coast, lower Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands (including the Blue Mountains) forecast districts today and Sunday.

"There is potential for very heavy (torrential) rainfall and life-threatening flash-flooding in the Central Coast, Sydney Metropolitan, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands (including the Blue Mountains) districts, particularly overnight tonight.

"The location of the heaviest rain will be determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough, and the development of any transient low pressure circulations embedded within it."

Heaviest rain to 7am this morning: Wallis Lakes 211mm, Bungwahl 200, Erina Heights 172, Palm Grove 167, Narara 143. Sydney 71 (150mm since 10pm Thursday). Severe Weather Warning current with heavy rain areas to continue. Latest forecast: https://t.co/qPvmEzHb16 pic.twitter.com/Kj4Tbwhn6r — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 7, 2020

Earlier, on Friday afternoon the BOM warned that extremely heavy rainfall and "life-threatening flash-flooding" was possible over the coming 24-36 hours around the Central Coast, Sydney and Illawarra regions, as well as eastern parts of the Central Tablelands.

A number of areas had significant falls including Byron Bay which recorded 283mm at Belongil Creek Bridge in the 24 hours to 9am Friday.

Mt Elliot on the Central Coast received 146mm between 9am and 4pm on Friday, while Palm Grove had 104mm in the same period.

With heavy rainfall expected over the coming days, please stay safe on the roads.



If you see flooding, please do not attempt to drive, ride or walk through it. #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/XL0zELnhA1 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) February 7, 2020

A severe weather warning was in place on Friday night, stretching along the coast from the Mid North Coast to south coast regions.

"A coastal trough near the northern and central NSW coast is bringing increased rainfall and other severe weather to the area," the warning said.

"This trough is expected to deepen and gradually shift southward, increasing rainfall and bringing dangerous winds and surf conditions along the central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent ranges during the next few days."

BOM has issued a gale wind warning for the Sydney coast and closed waters, Hunter coast and Illawarra coast, and a strong wind warning for the Batemans coast and Eden coast on Saturday.

A hazardous surf warning is also in place for the Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra and Batemans coasts.