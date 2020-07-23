Menu
SERVO SHUT DOWN: A Cloyna man faced Murgon Magistrates Court on one charge of public nuisance and drug possesion on July 21. Picture: File
Man shuts down servo after threatening people with machete

Sam Turner
23rd Jul 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:44 PM
A BEAUDESERT Caltex was forced to shut down after a Cloyna man threatened to stab people with a machete.

Daniel John Robertson, 43, faced Murgon Magistrates Court on July 21 charged with committing a public nuisance and possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court about the ordeal on Anzac Day in Beaudesert this year.

The court heard around 8.30am on April 25, the defendant was seen banging his head on the bonnet of his car and lying down on the forecourt.

Police arrived shortly after, with the Caltex manager saying Robertson had been yelling and screaming while pacing around the service station.

Sgt Stevens told the court Robertson approached the witness with clenched fits, and threatened to assault them.

Robertson then told witnesses he had a machete in his car, saying he was going to start stabbing people, the court heard.

"This has caused the service station to cut the fuel lines and shut down the premises," Sgt Stevens said.

"When police arrived and asked about his behaviour, he said he was annoyed and frustrated because he just started a new business, and needed a SIM card to allow customers to contact him."

The court heard when Robertson was asked about the machete by police, he allowed them to search his vehicle, with no weapon located.

Police however found a small amount of marijuana located in a large clip seal bag, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Mark Werner told the court Robertson had only one offence dating back to 2002, and no previous drug charges.

Mr Werner told the court an apparent family dispute had made the defendant very upset on the day, causing the outburst.

Mr Werner submitted there were no weapons, with only a small amount of marijuana found, stating his client entered a timely plea and co-operated with police.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair convicted Robertson after he pleaded guilty, and issued him with a $350 fine for both charges.

