Man should have tidied up (and other Gympie court stories)

OOPS: Man calls police to report burglary, but forgets to hide the drugs. Queensland Police Service

Forgot something

AARON Stoekle apparently did not hide the marijuana and implements police found at his Gympie home on September 30, after he called them to report a burglary.

That was the essence of uncontested police submissions to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Stoekle, 28, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana, and an electric grinder and scales.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said he took into account the small amount involved and fined Stoekle a total of $900.

In other drug matters before the court, Zam William Campbell, 21, of Tin Can Bay was placed on a $400 good behaviour bond for four months, with drug diversion and no conviction recorded after he pleaded guilty to a drug and implement offence last Wednesday.

Similar bonds were imposed on Monique Angelina Rigoni, 30 of North Deep Creek, for an October 6 offence and Southside's Steven Robert Clifford Cumner, 28 for failing to dispose of a syringe and drug possession, as well as possessing scales and utensils on October 7.

Desperation

A GYMPIE region woman was driven by desperation to steal food for her baby, after leaving a violent domestic situation, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The court was told the goods were "items of necessity, not luxury.”

The woman was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

Do-it-yourself legal option

A PORT Macquarie unlicensed driver opted to represent himself in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday after receiving some money-saving advice from Magistrate Ross Woodford.

Michael John Dunn, 51, initially asked for an adjournment to seek legal representation, but changed his mind after Mr Woodford put the issue in financial perspective.

Mr Woodford explained the offence would generally attract a fine of $300 to $400, with a disqualification of between one and six months.

"So that's what you're looking at. You can pay a solicitor $1000 to represent you if you like,” Mr Woodford said.

"I'll plead guilty now,” Dunn said after considering the comparison.

The court was told that police pulled Dunn up at Shelly Beach on February 9, 2015 and found he was driving on a licence which had expired in 2014.

Dunn said he had neglected to get his licence back after the expiry of an earlier disqualification.

Police also found a glass smoking pipe containing red liquid in Dunn's car, the court was told.

Dunn also pleaded guilty to possession of a drug implement.

Mr Woodford fined him $400 with a one month disqualification on the licence charge and $300 for the pipe.