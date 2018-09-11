Coast man shot in 'ongoing' neighbour dispute

REPORTS have emerged that a man has been shot on a regional Sunshine Coast property.

UPDATE 9.30am: AN 'on-going' neighbourly dispute has seen a man shot and injured on a regional Sunshine Coast property.

Authorities were called to Kin Kin's Saw Mill yesterday responding to a man allegedly shot with an air rifle at 8.10am.

Noosa Police senior sergeant Ben Carroll told WIN News a 59-year-old man allegedly shot another from his property across the road.

"A 66-year-old suffered a wound to the hand, and a neighbour is assisting police," snr sgt Carroll said.

"We have taken a fellow into custody.

"It is hard to determine why it has escalated but we understand there is a long-running dispute."

The gun shot caused the mill to be shut down for some time.

The man sustained an injury to the hand but did not require transport to hospital.

The accident occurred on Sister Tree Creek Road.

