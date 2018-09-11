Menu
REPORTS have emerged that a man has been shot on a regional Sunshine Coast property.
News

Coast man shot in 'ongoing' neighbour dispute

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Sep 2018 8:27 AM | Updated: 11th Sep 2018 10:47 AM

UPDATE 9.30am: AN 'on-going' neighbourly dispute has seen a man shot and injured on a regional Sunshine Coast property. 

Authorities were called to Kin Kin's Saw Mill yesterday responding to a man allegedly shot with an air rifle at 8.10am. 

Noosa Police senior sergeant Ben Carroll told WIN News a 59-year-old man allegedly shot another from his property across the road.

"A 66-year-old suffered a wound to the hand, and a neighbour is assisting police," snr sgt Carroll said.

"We have taken a fellow into custody.

"It is hard to determine why it has escalated but we understand there is a long-running dispute."

The gun shot caused the mill to be shut down for some time. 

The man sustained an injury to the hand but did not require transport to hospital.  

 

INITIAL: Reports have emerged that a man has been shot on a regional Sunshine Coast property.

Authorities are responding to the incident, called in at 8.10am, to a Kin Kin address.

Reports that a 66-year-old had shot himself accidentally with an air rifle, have been proved to be false.

The accident occurred on Sister Tree Creek Road. 

More to come.

air rifle injury kin kin property queensland police service shot sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

