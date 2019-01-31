Man shot, police launch hunt for gunman

A 45-YEAR-old man is undergoing surgery after he was shot in the upper leg at a Meridan Plains home today.

The man attended the semi-rural Rainforest Drive property just before midday and was shot in the upper leg/hip area after what was understood to have been a dispute of some sort.

Detectives are currently investigating and are working to determine what sort of gun was used and what sparked the shooting.

They were unable to interview the victim at-length yet as he was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was undergoing surgery on the wound, which was not life-threatening.

Detectives are also searching for any CCTV in the area and anyone with footage is urged to come forward.