Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man shot, police launch hunt for gunman

Scott Sawyer
by
31st Jan 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-old man is undergoing surgery after he was shot in the upper leg at a Meridan Plains home today.

The man attended the semi-rural Rainforest Drive property just before midday and was shot in the upper leg/hip area after what was understood to have been a dispute of some sort.

Detectives are currently investigating and are working to determine what sort of gun was used and what sparked the shooting.

They were unable to interview the victim at-length yet as he was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was undergoing surgery on the wound, which was not life-threatening.

Detectives are also searching for any CCTV in the area and anyone with footage is urged to come forward.

More Stories

crime editors picks police shooting sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    premium_icon Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    Crime A DNA bungle has led to a review of more than 100 cases, police say

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    News That little boy just kept pleading: 'please don't let me die'

    Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    premium_icon Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    News A Gympie region bridge will undergo major restructure in April.

    Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    premium_icon Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    News Planning is underway to ensure the project is shovel-ready for 2021.