Breaking

Chaos after Sydney train station shooting

by Phoebe Loomes
15th May 2019 4:14 PM

An armed man has been shot by police at Campbelltown police station according to reports.

Police shot the man after he allegedly lunged at them, according to reporting by The Daily Telegraph.

The man reportedly was wielding a knife, according to reports from9 News. He is believed to have been shot in the stomach during a police operation.

The man is being rushed to hospital after he was allegedly shot by police, according to reports.

"We got the call at about a quarter to three," a spokesman from Ambulance Service of NSW told news.com.au.

"Three ambulance crews and a specialist medical team attended and treated one patient, a male, for a gunshot wound. We've taken him to Liverpool Hospital."

The spokesman couldn't comment on the man's condition.

The man was armed, according to 7 News, and police were able to secure the weapon.

A driver in the area told 2GB the incident was causing traffic chaos.

"There's traffic absolutely everywhere," the caller said.

"It's a nightmare at the moment, coppers absolutely everywhere."

Commuters attempting to travel through Campbelltown Train Station have been warned of delays, as police cordon off the area following the police operation.

A school student named Emma called in to the radio station saying schoolkids had been left "stranded".

She said students had been made to get off a school bus in the middle of the street and were now unsure how they would get home.

"There's people everywhere. Schoolkids are stranded," she said.

"All our buses, we've been told are delayed."

The girl said there were people crying "because they saw it".

More to come.

 

