Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
News

Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Aug 2020 6:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is dead after police were called to a domestic violence incident north of Brisbane overnight.

The Queensland Police Service says officers were called to a "violent disturbance between a man and woman" at Dakabin, north of Brisbane, just after midnight.

A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News
A man has died of his injuries after being tasered and shot by police following an incident north of Brisbane overnight. Picture: 9 News

It is understood the man at the Surround St address was armed with a knife.

A QPS spokesman said the man was tasered and shot by police in response to his aggression.

The man died of his injuries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are continuing.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Man shot dead by police north of Brisbane

dakabin police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man caught on CCTV smashing phone outside police station

        Premium Content Man caught on CCTV smashing phone outside police station

        News The 35-year-old became angry when he discovered his belongings were inside the Gympie Police Station, which had closed for the day

        • 27th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        No plea from Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod as trial looms

        Premium Content No plea from Gympie dentist Jebson Herrod as trial looms

        News Charges include rape, torture and deprivation of liberty

        How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Premium Content How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Health UQ coronavirus vaccine: Trials set to expand

        $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        Premium Content $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        News $1500 paid pandemic leave could be on offer for Queenslanders