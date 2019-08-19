Menu
A man has been fatally shot by police during a domestic incident at a property. Picture: Monique Harmer
Crime

Police shoot man dead during engagement party

by Dominica Sanda and staff writers
19th Aug 2019 8:10 AM

A man who allegedly tried to strangle his mother and then pulled a shotgun on police officers has died after being shot in his leg at a home in northern Sydney.

The incident took place on Saturday night as nearby friends and family members partied the night away to celebrate an engagement.

People had gathered on the property for an engagement party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Brodie McInnes and his fiancee Kila Maino were having their engagement party when police shot dead Jacob Carr. Picture: Facebook
Just after 9.30pm on Saturday police were called to a granny flat on the property in Ingleside after reports a 53-year-old man, Jacob Carr, had tried to strangle his mother.

When police entered the granny flat, the man allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at the officers.

Police fired one round into the man's leg and he was treated for first aid at the scene before he was taken to Royal North Shore hospital in a critical condition.

He died a short time later.

Police were still at the property today. Picture: Monique Harmer
It's understood the police officers were wearing body cameras and the footage is now being reviewed.

"We are very concerned for the welfare of the three officers involved and appropriate action will be taken to support those police," Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Boon said.

The incident happened as

A crime scene has been established at the home and a critical incident investigation has been launched.

