Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
Crime

Man shot by police, officer injured

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been shot by police during an incident in Brisbane's south-west this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the incident occurred just after midday at the King Ave and Blunder Rd at Durack.

The man shot by police was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a wound to his lower back.

A police officer is believed to have been injured during the incident.

A major crime scene has been established.

Police have closed off three lanes of Inala Ave.

Two cars, one blue and one red, are stationed in the middle of the road with debris littered around and obvious damage to the cars.

A crime scene has been established, with police stationed around a nearby petrol station.

The two men arrested over the incident allegedly went on a spree in a red car through Goodna before trying to carjack the blue vehicle.

One man was shot and has been taken to hospital.

 

Originally published as Man shot by police, officer injured

More Stories

crime man shot police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        Premium Content Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        News Blame game has now begun over how the fire could’ve been prevented,

        ‘Monstrous’ weather event to hit Queensland and Northern NSW

        ‘Monstrous’ weather event to hit Queensland and Northern NSW

        Weather King tide, strong winds, heavy rain and beach erosion on the cards

        ‘Sweet daughter, special friend’: Coast crash victim mourned

        Premium Content ‘Sweet daughter, special friend’: Coast crash victim mourned

        News She was critically injured the day after her high school formal