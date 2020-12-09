Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Man shot at Melbourne worksite

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Dec 2020 9:31 AM

A man has been shot at a worksite in Melbourne's west on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Rebecca Drive site in Ravenhall about 8.30am and discovered a man with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound" to his upper body.

Workers on site restrained a man on scene until police arrived.

Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9
Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9


The man, believed to be in his 80s, is assisting police with their inquiries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

More to come

Originally published as Man shot at Melbourne worksite

More Stories

crime editors picks melbourne ravenhall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 people facing Gympie court today

        Premium Content 7 people facing Gympie court today

        News The people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today on various charges:

        Man sorry after attacking small business with tomahawk

        Premium Content Man sorry after attacking small business with tomahawk

        News Gympie region man who fled after a ‘hatchet job’ on small business was sobered up...

        Notorious Gympie problem threatens ‘landmark’ development

        Premium Content Notorious Gympie problem threatens ‘landmark’ development

        News Fierce competition for parking spots near the Gympie Hospital could prove to be a...

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland