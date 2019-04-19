Menu
Crime

Victim set alight in car, man charged

by Tamsin Rose
19th Apr 2019 10:57 AM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after the car he was in was set alight in Hampton last night.

Police allege the 47-year-old Portland man was inside a car in Hamilton Pl when it was set alight by a 37-year-old Portland man about 7.30pm.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Melbourne where he is fighting for life.

The Portland man was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

