Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

A MAN has been shot in an incident on Brisbane's south this evening.

The man sustained a serious gunshot wound in the incident, which happened at an address on Didbrook St, Robertson, about 7.40pm.

The victim, believed to be aged in his late 30s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police investigations are continuing.

