A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Southport.

The man aged in his 30s was bitten on the hand and suffered a serious injury.

Paramedics were called to a private residence in the suburb about 7pm.

The man was taken in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service was not able to provide more information about the breed of dog or the circumstances of the incident.