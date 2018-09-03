Menu
Man seriously injured after jumping from moving car at Curra

Frances Klein
by
3rd Sep 2018 7:04 AM

A MAN who jumped from a moving car at Curra in the early hours of yesterday morning is in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital.

The 28-year-old was a passenger in the back of a Nissan patrol after leaving a party about 3am when he "decided he wanted to return to the party and jumped out of the moving car", a Gympie police officer said.

The car was travelling on Cliff Jones Road at 3am and was thought to have been going relatively slow at the time, the officer said.

The man sustained head injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital and was later transported to Brisbane in a reportedly serious condition, police said.

The man is not believed to be a Gympie region local.

The forensic crash unit is till investigating the incident.

ambulance curra gympie crashes hospital moving car police serious condition
