Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace.
A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace. Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Man seriously injured after falling 2m from roof at work

Ashley Carter
by
16th Apr 2020 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered significant injuries after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics rushed to the incident about 11am and treated the man for "pretty nasty" leg and pelvic injuries, as well as spinal precautions.

The rescue helicopter was also tasked to the scene.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment and was in a serious but stable condition.

cooroibah queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        premium_icon UPDATE: Council recount ends uncertainty

        News JESS Milne has again emerged as the winner of the Division 1 seat following a recount by the Electoral Commission Queensland this morning.

        Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        premium_icon Second Gympie rollover crash in two nights

        News AMBULANCE officers were called early this morning to a single vehicle crash at...

        Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        premium_icon Wide Bay police bust 25 people in COVID-19 breaches

        News Groups were fined for gathering on the beach and drinking alcohol in a park, among...

        Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        premium_icon Staff survey reveals honesty an ongoing issue for council

        News Gympie’s council has been plagued by transparency questions: report