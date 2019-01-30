Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was airlifted to Brisbane.
The man was airlifted to Brisbane. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Crime

Man suffers 'traumatic' injuries after being hit by a car

Annie Perets
by
30th Jan 2019 9:09 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Burrum Heads following an alleged argument.

A Lifeflight spokeswoman said "the patient, who was suffering multiple traumatic injuries, was taken by ambulance to the waiting helicopter".

The injured man, who in his early 20s, was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Tuesday night where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the victim and the driver were known to each other.

No charges have been laid but investigations are ongoing.

The victim was hit at Burrum St, about 8.50pm on Tuesday night.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444. 

editors picks fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    premium_icon 77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    News What a weekend that was!

    • 30th Jan 2019 7:43 PM
    Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    premium_icon Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    News His best memories are winning premierships with his three children.

    The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    premium_icon The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    News It was a ruthless and sadistic crime that traumatised everyone

    Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    premium_icon Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    News "We saw so many ways to turn it into a really good business.”