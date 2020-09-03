Menu
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
News

Queensland man seriously injured after being hit by train

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Sep 2020 10:29 AM
A man has suffered serious head, back and leg injuries after he was struck by a train.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Boundary St, Railway Estate shortly after midnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics rushed the man, aged in his 40s, to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the incident. A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was unknown if the incident was a case of "misadventure" or a "workplace incident".

Originally published as Man seriously injured after being hit by train

hit by train queensland rail

