Man seriously hurt in quad bike crash
A RESCUE helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious quad bike accident at Kilkivan this morning.
News you need: 28 days of digital access for free
The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to a “single-vehicle rollover” on Thomas and Kilkivan Tansey Roads after being notified of the incident at 9am.
A QAS media spokesman said a male patient had sustained “significant abdominal injuries” in a quad bike rollover, but appeared to be in a stable condition at the time of reporting.
The rescue chopper remains at the scene as emergency services decide on hospital transport.
More to come.