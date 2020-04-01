Menu
RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter. FILE PHOTO
Man seriously hurt in quad bike crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
1st Apr 2020 10:10 AM
A RESCUE helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious quad bike accident at Kilkivan this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to a “single-vehicle rollover” on Thomas and Kilkivan Tansey Roads after being notified of the incident at 9am.

A QAS media spokesman said a male patient had sustained “significant abdominal injuries” in a quad bike rollover, but appeared to be in a stable condition at the time of reporting.

The rescue chopper remains at the scene as emergency services decide on hospital transport.

More to come.

