Man seriously burned in house inferno

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jun 2020 6:06 AM
A MAN is in hospital after sustaining multiple burns in a house fire in Logan on Saturday night.

While the fire was believed to be under control by 9.45pm, emergency crews remained on scene at the Daintree Drv, Logan Village, property late on Saturday night after first responding to calls for help just before 8pm.

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after sustaining burns to his face and arms.

He was transported to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.

