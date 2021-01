A man was taken to hospital after a truck rolled near Gympie early this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

A man was rushed to hospital early this morning after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, just north of Gympie.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene on the highway and David Drive at approximately 4:02am, finding the man as the only patient in need of further treatment at the scene.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.