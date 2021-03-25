Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Episode 9 - Snowtown: The bodies in barrels
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Mar 2021 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A a crime scene has been established after a man was stabbed in Townsville this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a home on Bowen Rd in Rosslea just after 11am after reports of a man being stabbed in the neck.

It's believed the man is in his 40s.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


A spokeswoman for the QAS said paramedics treated a man with wound injuries on scene and have transported him to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the man was not cooperative with police.

A woman has been taken into custody over the incident.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

More Stories

editors picks stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sexual harassment called out as parties unite over attitudes

        Premium Content Sexual harassment called out as parties unite over attitudes

        News Queensland’s leaders have shared harrowing stories of sexual harassment in an emotional sitting of state parliament. READ THEIR STORIES

        Mayor’s comments on councillor priorities ‘hard to fathom’

        Premium Content Mayor’s comments on councillor priorities ‘hard to fathom’

        News LETTER: Glen Hartwig’s assertion that his councillors must work for the entire...

        IN COURT: Gympie assault trial to enter a third day

        Premium Content IN COURT: Gympie assault trial to enter a third day

        News The man is charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily...

        Drunk teen smashes Pizza Hut windows while on hunt for snack

        Premium Content Drunk teen smashes Pizza Hut windows while on hunt for snack

        Crime A 19-year-old’s drunken attempts to find an early morning feed ended with a stiff...