Man rushed to hospital after Bruce Highway crash at Gunalda
A man had to be taken to Gympie Hospital after a single vehicle crash at Gunalda early this morning.
The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the man, aged in his 60s, suffered neck injuries in the crash on the Bruce Highway at about 5.56am.
He was taken from the scene to the hospital in a stable condition, per QAS.