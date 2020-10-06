Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services rushed to a property in Doonan after a man became trapped under a bus. Photo: Patrick Woods
Emergency services rushed to a property in Doonan after a man became trapped under a bus. Photo: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Man rushed to hospital after being trapped under bus

Eden Boyd
6th Oct 2020 2:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has escaped life-threatening injuries after he became trapped under the bus he was working on.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a private address on Butler Rd in Doonan about 1.10pm.

He said a man in his 40s was doing mechanical work on a bus when it fell onto him.

One injured, traffic delayed after crashes on major roads

Cooroy police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mal Scott said another man on scene was able to jack the bus up and help partially release the man.

"Then the fireys and ambos came and did a great job and stabilised him," he said.

Sgt Scott said the man had suffered abdominal and chest injuries, but the outcome could have been much worse.

"At this stage he's got no significant injuries other than bruising," he said.

"The bus only partially collapsed, if it fully collapsed it could've well and truly been a fatality."

The ambulance spokesman said the injured man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

doonan scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News The Premier has urged Queenslanders to allow her to get on with the job of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the state’s economic recovery.

        2 names in Gympie court today

        Premium Content 2 names in Gympie court today

        News The list of people appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

        7 full-on things that happened over the long weekend

        Premium Content 7 full-on things that happened over the long weekend

        News Fires, crashes, rescues and run-ins with wildlife kept emergency services busy...

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote