Man rushed to hospital after near drowning

Shayla Bulloch
31st Dec 2019 7:22 AM
A MAN was rushed to hospital last night after nearly drowning at a popular Sunshine Coast beach.

Paramedics were called to Pacific Blvd, Buddina about 6.15pm to reports three people were in trouble in the water.

A man in his 30s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition while two other patients did not need treatment.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said it was unknown how the patients were rescued from the water.

