Man runs into tree on Fraser, taken to hospital

scott kovacevic
| 29th May 2017 7:38 AM
Ambulance
Ambulance

INJURED after he hit a tree while running on Fraser Island last night, a man has had to wait while emergency services mounted "an expedition” to help him in bad weather.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the man, in his 40s, injured his chest and ribs in the accident on Ungowa Rd about midnight.

While emergency services received the call at 12.27am, they were unable to reach him for more than 90 minutes as heavy fog and mist prevented access by a rescue helicopter.

Unable to be airlifted, he was eventually transported by boat back to the mainland, and then by road in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Gympie Times

Topics:  emergency services fraser island hospitalised injury

