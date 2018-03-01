UPDATE: Police seek third person in gunpoint robbery
UPDATE:
GYMPIE police are searching for a third person allegedly involved in a violent armed robbery in Gympie yesterday morning.
A Caucasian man, aged between 20 and 30-years-old, was in the car with a man and woman who have been charged over the roadside bashing at Mothar Mountain in the early hours of the morning.
The man police are seeking is thought to have a reddish-brown beard and was wearing a dark hoodie at the time of the alleged assault.
Gympie police are appealing to the public and urge anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER:
A MAN who was reportedly threatened with a gun, punched and forced to strip to his underwear, heard gun fire as he fled from a group of people at Mothar Mountain yesterday.
The victim, an 18-year-old Tandur man, was allegedly travelling in a car with two men and a woman, who he had called for a lift earlier in the night.
They stopped the car on Noosa Rd as they approached Hill Rd and turned on him.
One of the men allegedly punched the 18-year-old man in the face demanding he get out of the vehicle.
He was then threatened with a firearm, and had his phone and wallet stolen, Gympie police allege.
The man demanded he remove his shorts and shirt leaving him half-naked in his underwear and told to run.
As the teen ran he heard what he thought was a gun shot firing behind him before the car drove away.
The victim sought solace at a nearby property in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A 20-year-old Gympie man and a 23-year-old Gympie woman have both been charged with a number of offences including armed robbery and unlawful possession of a silencer, knuckle dusters and drugs.
The 20-year-old Gympie man has also been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle in relation to an incident at Inala on January 12.
Investigations are continuing.