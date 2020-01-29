Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        premium_icon UPDATE: Detectives describe woman found dead on beach

        News Detectives have released a description of a woman found dead

        Goomeri people matter too, and are right to feel angry

        premium_icon Goomeri people matter too, and are right to feel angry

        News Goomeri locals angry about the closure of their local pool.

        Amamoor man, 33, to face court on drug charges

        premium_icon Amamoor man, 33, to face court on drug charges

        News A 33-year-old Amamoor man has been charged with drug offences.

        ‘WE MATTER TOO’: Pool petition fires up debate

        premium_icon ‘WE MATTER TOO’: Pool petition fires up debate

        News Goomeri residents say the pool has been ‘playing up since the 2012 floods’.