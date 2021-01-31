Man resists arrest, threatens to break officer’s neck

AN argumentative man who threatened to break an officer's neck when police tried to arrest him, has narrowly escaped jail time.

Instead, William Broadfoot received a suspended jail penalty after he fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence.

William Thomas Broadfoot, 37, from Lockrose, pleaded guilty to obstructing police at Regency Downs on August 8, 2020, and to breaching his bail conditions at Lockrose last July.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O'Shea said police intercepted Broadfoot driving a Toyota Landcruiser near Laidley on August 8 but he refused to answer questions when spoken to.

She said he became aggressive and made comments such as "what do you c--ts want."

Broadfoot said he did not have his licence and was not required to give details.

The court heard he called the officers rude names, then said his name was "William Ford, that's all you're getting".

"I know what you c--ts are after. I'm not going f--king anywhere," he is alleged to have said.

Snr Const O'Shea said an officer tried to open the driver's door but Broadfoot slammed the door shut.

The Toyota's motor was running and the vehicle crept forward, Snr Const O'Shea saying that it was not known if this had been intentional.

The court heard the officer reached through the open window and got the keys.

Another officer arrived and Broadfoot struggled with the officers and kept yelling out "f--k off c--ts".

He continued to struggle in the back of the police vehicle until the situation was under control.

Snr Const O'Shea said Broadfoot was yelling he would "break the officers neck, shoot the officer and get his dogs to attack".

His lawyer Richard Gray said Broadfoot instructed that he regularly gets stopped by police.

"And feels he is unfairly targeted," Mr Gray said.

"Unfortunately, on this occasion, he simply lost it."

Mr Gray said Broadfoot was already on a suspended sentence since early in January and he sought a fine as a penalty.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said his history did include offences of violence.

He said that if he had been sentenced on these charges at the same time as his January matters it was unlikely he would have received a heavier sentence.

Mr Cridland convicted him on each charge and imposed one-month (concurrent) jail penalties on each that were immediately suspended.

Read more news by Ross Irby.