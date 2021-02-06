Menu
A man was dismissed from the Gympie Magistrates Court after questions arose over his possible intoxication.
Man removed from court after questions over intoxication

JOSH PRESTON
6th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan refused to take a plea from a man in court yesterday morning after after questioning the man as to whether he might be  intoxicated.

Jake Joshua Gent was representing himself during the proceedings when Mr Callaghan asked him what he wanted to do with the charge – understood to be one of unlicensed driving – he was facing.

“Ummm are we able to adjourn?,” Mr Gent asked.

“Yes, what’s the reason for your adjournment?,” Mr Callaghan replied.

“Ah, just need to get a bit more work done to get myself in a stable spot here in Gympie so I can lay bricks,” Mr Gent said.

“It’s driving without a licence, that’s it. It’s not likely that you are going to lose your licence,” Mr Callaghan said.

Mr Gent appeared to struggle with his reply, and Mr Callaghan intervened.

“You seem like you might be a bit intoxicated. I won’t take a plea from you today because I think you are.”

“Sorry,” Mr Gent said.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter until March 4, and told Mr Gent not to show up intoxicated on that date.

