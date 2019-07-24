Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHOKE ATTACK: A Kallangur man faces criminal charges over an alleged attempt to strangle a woman in two separate alleged domestic violence incidents at Cooloola Cove.
CHOKE ATTACK: A Kallangur man faces criminal charges over an alleged attempt to strangle a woman in two separate alleged domestic violence incidents at Cooloola Cove. Pexels
News

Man remanded on Cooloola Cove choking attack charges

Arthur Gorrie
by
24th Jul 2019 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KALLANGUR man has been remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court over two alleged choking incidents at Cooloola Cove last December.

Both alleged attackes are described in the charges as being domestic violence related.

Russell Douglas Johnston, 45, faces criminal charges of choking, suffocation or strangulation, as well as assault with bodily harm and common assault on December 1 last year.

He is also charged with a second choking incident on December 28 last year.

Mr Johnston's case was adjourned to come back before the Gympie court on September 11.

cooloola cove domestic violence gympie court gympie crime kallangur
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie child sex offender out of jail after just five months

    premium_icon Gympie child sex offender out of jail after just five months

    News He terrorised a 12-year-old girl while she lay frozen in her bed.

    Serial wife basher faces Gympie court, threatened with jail

    premium_icon Serial wife basher faces Gympie court, threatened with jail

    News One man has a suspended jail sentence hanging over his head

    Failure to attract planning staff stalls Gympie council work

    premium_icon Failure to attract planning staff stalls Gympie council work

    Council News Failure to fill positions causes trouble for council.

    Major Gympie CBD project fails in bid for funding

    premium_icon Major Gympie CBD project fails in bid for funding

    Council News Council forced to look at other options.