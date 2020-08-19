Man punched male patron who touched women

A MAN who took the law into his own hands, assaulting another male who had inappropriately touched women at a hotel, has been fined $1000.

Jacob John Grainger, 25, pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance in a licensed venue.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Grainger was playing pool with an associate at the Parkhurst Tavern on July 24 when he first observed a male patron harass a female patron.

He said the female left the tavern, the male patron followed, and Grainger followed the male patron about 10.15pm.

Mr Fox said the defendant confronted the male patron about his behaviour and the male patron became agitated and approached him.

He said Grainger punched the male patron, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on concrete, suffer a large gash and become unconscious.

Mr Fox said other people administered first aid and the victim regained consciousness.

The victim was transported to hospital.

Mr Fox said the male patron refused to file a complaint of assault.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client and his wife witnessed the victim carry out inappropriate touching of a female.

He said Grainger observed the victim approach other women in the tavern and carry out more inappropriate touching.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was not Grainger's place to take matters into his own hands.

"You are not the police," she said.

"You are not a security guard."

She ordered he pay the fine and no conviction was recorded.