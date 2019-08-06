Man pulls out knife in MP’s office

A man has been arrested after allegedly arming himself with a large kitchen knife and entering the office of a Labor MP in Perth.

Western Australia Police were called to the office of Cowan MP Anne Aly in at about 4pm yesterday after a man entered the premises and pulled out a knife.

Staff were separated from the man by security glass and he did not make any threats during the incident, according to police.

Electorate staff spoke with the man until police arrived to arrest him.

Dr Aly told 6PR radio host Gareth Parker that her and her staff are doing well, despite being a bit rattled from the incident.

Labor Member for Cowan Anne Aly had a man enter her office with a large knife yesterday. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

"I am well, we are all well. Obviously [we are] a bit shaken from yesterday but grateful to the police and the authorities for their attendance," Dr Aly said.

The Labor MP said the man was carrying a "fairly large kitchen knife" and that she believes he was experiencing mental health issues.

"He came in wanting to speak to somebody, it was very difficult to make out exactly what his issue was. He was very difficult to understand," Dr Aly said.

"He didn't make an outright threat but obviously wielding a knife really did shake up one of my staff members who was attending to him at the time."

She said her and her staff focused on keeping the man calm so he didn't go out into the shopping centre near the office.

The police arrived quickly and the man was taken to Joondalup Health Campus.

Dr Aly said she is focusing on make sure her staff are all right after the incident.

"For anybody who has an incident like this, it can be quite distressing so right now my biggest concern is looking after my staff," she said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.