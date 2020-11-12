Man presses wrong button, breaches DVO hours after its made

A Wallu man’s attempt to delete a woman’s number from his phone ended in court when he pressed the wrong button.

PRESSING the wrong phone button has cost landed a Wallu man in court after he broke an hours old domestic violence order when he called a woman instead of deleting her number.

The 26-year-old, who cannot be legally named, was in court with the woman on October 1,7 to vary to an existing DVO.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard things became heated between the pair at the hearing, and they moved to separate rooms.

When the woman checked her phone shortly afterwards she saw he had tried to call her.

The 26-year-old appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court after his accidental call breached a DVO.

The 26-year-old told police he had been attempting to delete her number but accidentally called it instead.

He “hung up immediately” and, as it had not rung, thought it had not gone through.

Police were unable to verify the length of the call.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked the man why he wanted to delete her number given the DVO allowed contact with her by message or email.

The 26-year-old said the plan was to direct all communication through Facebook.

Mr Callaghan accepted his guilty pleas to the contravening the order, placed him on a bond and ordered no conviction be recorded.