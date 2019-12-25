Menu
The LifeFlight helicopter prepares to rescue a man trapped on Mount Beerwah after suffering multiple injuries
News

Man plummets 20m in dramatic mountain fall

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 10:13 AM
Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been brought in to attempt the rescue of a 35-year-old male who has fallen while climbing in the Glass House Mountains.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene after being called out at 6.05am.

A QAS spokesman said the man was believed to have fallen 20m.

He was reported to have suffered serious head, arm and leg injuries after falling in an area that may have been made wet and slippery from overnight rain and morning drizzle.

Rescue teams were on the scene at a location of Mount Beerwah Road.

 

Mount Beerwah was awash with rain and cloud this morning where a man fell and slipped more than 20 metres badly injuring himself.
A LifeFlight spokesman said once the helicopter was overhead at the scene, the rescue crew winched down the LifeFlight critical care doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) flight paramedic.

"The aeromedical team, along with QAS paramedics on the ground, treated the man for multiple injuries," the spokesman said.

"Due to the terrain, the patient was then winched into the helicopter."

He was then flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Mount Beerwah and other mountains in the Glass House group have been the scene of numerous falls, the most recent at the start of this month when a 60-year-old woman had to be winched from the mountain and transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

 

Drizzling rain and cloud cover over Mount Beerwah this morning where a man was rescued after badly injuring himself in a 20-metre fall.
fall injuries lifeflight rescue mountain fall mountbeerwah
The Sunshine Coast Daily

