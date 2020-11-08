Man plucked from Coast peak in five-hour rescue

A 25-year-old man is winched onto the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter from the side of Mt Tibrogargan after he was injured in a fall. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

A helicopter rescue team has winched a 25-year-old man from the side of a Sunshine Coast mountain more than five hours after he was injured in a 6m fall.

The Mt Tibrogargan rescue was one of two incidents specialist crews were called to on Sunday, having earlier helped a climber from Mt Beerburrum.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said remote rescue technicians headed up Mt Tibrogargan about 11.30am after receiving a call for help.

The remote rescue technicians helped the 25-year-old man from where he had fallen to a position more easily accessible by the RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman said it was believed the man had been climbing one of the more advanced routes on the eastern face of the popular mountain, when he fell and landed on a ledge.

A State Emergency Service volunteer said he understood the man had fallen about 6m.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had a broken nose and ankle injuries.

She said he was winched onto the helicopter shortly after 4pm and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

It came after a man called for help at Mt Beerburrum at 9.14am.

Remote rescue technicians were able to walk him to safety by 10.05am before paramedics took him to Caboolture Hospital.